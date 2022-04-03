SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport celebrated Desoto Parish native and R&B singer, Eddie Giles Sunday also known as Dr. E.W. Giles and recorded "Losin' Boy'.
The 300 and 400 blocks of Hearne Ave. were designated as the "Reverend Dr. Elbert W. Eddie Giles Memorial Highway".
Giles worked for more than 45 years on KOKA radio as a gospel radio personality and music director. He was a founding member of "Pastors on Patrol" with Shreveport police and served as senior pastor at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, for 25 years along with his wife.
Members of the community paid tribute during a special ceremony during which the street was unveiled, and dedicated to Dr. Giles.
"Dr. Giles literally paved the way for me and everyone else that you hear on KOKA," said Pastor Charles 'Cejay' Johnson, Director at KOKA The Heart of Gospel Radio. "He stood strong for 40 years so we can stand strong today."
"To have so many turn out today to celebrate him and say we still remember you and your contributions, it's so meaningful to myself, my church family and our immediate family," said Pastor Brenda Giles, wife of Dr. Eddie Giles and Pastor at Salem Missionary Baptist Church.