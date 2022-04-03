SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport celebrated the life of DeSoto Parish native and R&B singer Eddie Giles Sunday.
The 300 and 400 blocks of Hearne Avenue were designated as the "Rev. Dr. Elbert W. Eddie Giles Memorial Highway."
Giles worked for more than 45 years on KOKA radio as a gospel radio personality and music director. He was a founding member of "Pastors on Patrol" with Shreveport police and served as senior pastor at Salem Missionary Baptist Church for 25 years, along with his wife.
Members of the community paid tribute during a special ceremony during which the street was unveiled and dedicated to Giles, who was also known for recording "Losin' Boy.'
"Dr. Giles literally paved the way for me and everyone else that you hear on KOKA," said the Rev. Charles 'Cejay' Johnson, director of KOKA The Heart of Gospel Radio. "He stood strong for 40 years so we can stand strong today."
"To have so many turn out today to celebrate him and say we still remember you and your contributions, it's so meaningful to myself, my church family and our immediate family," said Brenda Giles, wife of Eddie Giles and pastor at Salem Missionary Baptist Church.