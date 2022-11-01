SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport recognized Lloyd Thompson Tuesday in honor of his many achievements and loyalty towards the Caddo/Shreveport community for over three decades.
The 1300 block of Milam Street was dedicated to his memory. He died April 4, 2020.
Known as a "gentle giant," Thompson served as the longest tenured Shreveport NAACP president and regional vice president of the Louisiana State NAACP Conference. He participated in weekly conversations at the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Group and in his weekly radio show on KOKA and wasn't afraid to ask challenging questions of politicians, community leaders and activists.
Thompson was also an elected representative for the Caddo Parish School Board District 3.
“It was a privilege and an honor to be his protégé. To have known Lloyd was to love Lloyd, he was never afraid to display his faith and love for community even in unpopular situations” said Michael R. La’Fitte,II, former Shreveport NAACP president.