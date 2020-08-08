SHREVEPORT, La. — What does a 105-year-old get for a birthday present?
Traditionally, cake and ice cream are on most people's menu. But something bigger happened for a Shreveport woman on Saturday.
A street sign went up to honor Elvira Helaire-Davis as a pillar in Shreveport's MLK neighborhood near David Raines Boulevard.
Five generations of well-wishers were in attendance to watch her receive a proclamation from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Helaire-Davis says she keeps things simple when asked how she's witnessed two pandemics, World Wars I and II, and the birth of Civil Rights movement.
"I can't tell it all," Helaire-Davis said. "I'd have to put it all on a book."
City councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, Irma Rogers, Police Chief Ben Raymond, former city councilman Willie Bradford and others also paid their respects to the living legend.
Helaire-Davis was presented keys to Caddo Parish as well.
She deflected the praise and instead showed gratitude to all who attended her birthday celebration and street dedication.
"I'm just so glad that I can be out here to see somebody," Heliare-Davis said. "And I thank you all for coming. God bless you and guide me wherever."