NATCHITOCHES, La. – Phase 1 of the Natchitoches Street Rehabilitation project is set to begin in June and last six months.
Amulet Street, Breda Street, Mayfield Street, Peninsula Drive, Sadia Street, Simmons Alley, St. Claire Avenue will have sections of road renovated. Drainage improvements will also be included to help lengthen the life of the pavement.
Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. said residents care about their roads and that the city has tried to focus on the roads in the worst shape first.
Williams Equipment Services, LLC of Anacoco was chosen by the city after submitting a bid of almost $1.2 million.
“We get unfairly compared to the parish and the state," City Councilman Dale Nielson said about the roads.
“The city of Natchitoches is persistent with our road projects,” said Nielson. “We’ve always got an open project going on.”