SHREVEPORT, La- A 19-year-old was killed early Monday while street racing in Shreveport, according to police.
Troopers attempted to stop the driver of 2016 Chrysler 300 for reckless driving. Police say the Chrysler was being driven by Lakendrick O'Neal with five people in the car ranging from 16 to 20 years old.
Police say O'Neal refused to stop street racing. While speeding away from police on Louisiana Highway 511 near Meriwether Road, O'Neal lost control of his vehicle, drove off the road, and hit a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Whether he was wearing a seat belt is unknown.
The other 5 people in the car were taken to local hospitals with moderate to severe injuries.
A toxicology sample was taken and will be analyzed. This crash remains under investigation.