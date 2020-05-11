SHREVEPORT, La. - A 19-year-old Shreveport man died early Monday when a street race turned into a police chase.
State police said in a news release troopers and Shreveport police were breaking up a large crowd at the fair grounds when a car driven by Lakendrick O'Neal left the scene at the high rate of speed.
Troopers chase the car to West 70th Street near Meriweather Road where the driver lost control in a curve, ran off the road and hit a tree.
Lakendrick was pronounced dead at the scene and five passengers, ages 16 to 20, suffered moderate to serious injuries, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation.