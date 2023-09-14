SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport city engineers and planners met with the Capital Improvements Committee to recommend street projects that should be included in the 2024 General Bond Issue Election. Mayor Tom Arceneaux predicts there will be $100 million allocated to capital improvements from the bond. Collectively, these street projects are estimating a price tag of as low as $59 million.
It's not just repairing pavement or filling potholes, LED streetlights along I-20 and Clyde Fant will be funded, as well as improving traffic signals on Line Avenue toward Norse Ferry.
"We're operating on traffic systems that are very outdated, going back into the sixties. We can't source parts for them, we have to manufacture them ourselves. Some of these traffic system upgrades could cost up to $7 million," says Shreveport Public Works Director Gary Norman.
The largest drainage project is projected for Clyde Fant Parkway. The Red River has eroded its banks and is threatening the roadways. The Corps of Engineers and Red River Waterway Commission have no interest in funding the project so a temporary solution to stabilize the erosion is being proposed by laying concrete and stone along the banks at an estimated cost of $2 million.
"The Red River has changed course since the lock and dam were completed in the 90's. The river never stayed at this high elevation then. This land has never been exposed to that type of turbulence before and it's just finally caught up," says Patrick Furlong, city engineer.
Though it may seem like these projects may never see the end of the road.
Representative of District G for the committee, Cassandra Calloway, said "I would like to say to the public I too was a pessimist. But now that I'm involved, I get a chance at a seat at the table and I want to be a part of making something better in our city. I know a lot of people feel like they're not going to do anything. We've been down this road before. I know we have. With bond issues not being passed in the past, now is the time. We need it more than ever."