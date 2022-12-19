SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local business owner is frustrated by the number of break-ins and burglaries he's experienced over the last year. It seems to be a growing problem in the southern part of Shreveport along Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Paul Sutherland, owner of Commercial Power Sports of Shreveport, said his business has been hit four times this year.
Two times the burglars smashed through the front door and took motorcycles, chainsaws and weed eaters. Three weeks ago, and then again 10 days ago, a crew cut their way through a fence into their back lot and got away with five zero turn lawn mowers.
Sutherland estimated the loss of lawn mowers at about $85,000.
"I'm extremely frustrated. I know the police are doing all they can do. I mean the city as a whole, the fact that we just let this kind of stuff keep happening. I know they are short staffed. I don't think there has been much emphasis put on that in the last few years. Hopefully, our new administration may put a little more emphasis on that," Southerland said.
According to Sutherland, several other businesses in the area have been burglarized as well.
KTBS checked with the Shreveport Police Department to see where they were with the investigation. So far, there's been no response.