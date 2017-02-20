SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- A severe storm system spawned a possible tornado that caused injuries and damaged more than 100 homes in the San Antonia area late Sunday night and early Monday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Yvette Benavides says they've received reports that a possible tornado touched down in different parts of San Antonio, damaging more than 150 homes.
San Antonio Fire Department public information officer Joe Arrington tells San Antonio station KABB-TV that many structures were damaged but only minor injuries have been reported so far.
And in Williamson County the wind blew so hard a train was blown off the tracks. At least 20 train cars were derailed during the storm. Winds in Williamson County reached up to 80 MPH. Over 3,000 customers are without power this morning as well.