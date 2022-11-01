Water Vapor Image of the Late Week Storm for the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong storm system on the west coast as of Tuesday evening is forecast to visit the ArkLaTex Friday night.

Friday Evening Forecast

As a result, strong to severe storms could move into the ArkLaTex beginning Friday evening.

Late Friday Night Forecast

Storms may last into the late night.

Early Saturday Morning Forecast

Then, the system could depart the area on Saturday morning

Noon Forecast on Saturday

with clearing behind the storms for the rest of the weekend.

Forecast Rain Amounts

And rain totals could add up over an inch.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates over the next few days.  Changes in timing and intensity could occur.

