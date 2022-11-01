SHREVEPORT, La. - A strong storm system on the west coast as of Tuesday evening is forecast to visit the ArkLaTex Friday night.
As a result, strong to severe storms could move into the ArkLaTex beginning Friday evening.
Storms may last into the late night.
Then, the system could depart the area on Saturday morning
with clearing behind the storms for the rest of the weekend.
And rain totals could add up over an inch.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates over the next few days. Changes in timing and intensity could occur.