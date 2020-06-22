NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright was sworn in Monday morning by Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Van Kyzar during a private ceremony at the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Chief Deputy Gregory Neal Dunn was also sworn by Kyzar.
Deputies assigned to operational bureaus took the oath and were sworn in by Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey.
Sheriff Victor Jones term expires June 30.
Wright said he is "humbled to be sheriff and expects to carry on the professional services the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office offers the citizens of Natchitoches Parish.”