SHREVEPORT, La. -- A juvenile was arrested Friday for taking ammunition to Donnie Bickham Middle School, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
The 14-year-old boy turned in several bullets to his teacher telling her that he found them in the school bathroom. It was later learned that he brought the bullets to school, Prator said.
The school was on lockdown while school staff and the Caddo Sheriff's Office completed a thorough search of the school. Nothing else was found, and the lockdown was lifted.
Following an investigation by the Sheriff's Office Juvenile Division, the child was charged with carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school grounds and was released to a parent.