BELCHER, La. - A student has been arrested at Herndon Magnet School after a threat of gun violence was made against the school.
Administrators say they learned of a threatening social media post last night. The student is no longer allowed on campus while an investigation is conducted.
Detectives said the student sent the message to another student who reported it to an adult.
The student is charged with one count of menacing and released to parents.
Sheriff Steve Prator and Caddo school administrators said they want to encourage parents to discuss responsible social media use with their kids and emphasize the importance of reporting threatening messages of any kind. They thank parents and students who are committed to the "see something, say something" guideline, and to law enforcement for their quick actions.
Authorities said all threats are taken seriously. Individuals who make threats will face strict consequences.