SHREVEPORT, La. -- A student at Southwood High School was arrested Thursday for having a loaded gun on campus, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
The 17-year-old male was involved in a fight with another student on campus around noon. During an investigation, a loaded 9 mm handgun was found in his backpack.
The student was arrested by Sheriff’s Cpl. Calvin Williams, the school resource officer at Southwood.
The teenager was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention facility for possession of a firearm on school property and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.