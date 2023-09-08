SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for making a bomb threat at an area high school.
Detectives said that at around 10:34 Friday morning, a faculty member at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy received a call from someone making the threat.
Detectives identified a female student as the suspect. The student told detectives she meant it as a prank and believed the call would get them out of school for the day.
The school was placed on lockdown while investigators with the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, the Shreveport Fire Department, and Caddo School Board Security searched the school.
The student was arrested and charged with terrorizing. She was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.