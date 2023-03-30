SHREVEPORT, La. - This just in, Caddo police have arrested Caleb Morris, 19, after threatening to kill a coach at Southwood High School.
According to officials, Morris and his coach got into an argument after Morris was asked to stop vaping at school. Morris told his coach "I'm going to kill you" after leaving the gym.
The teacher is said to have contacted the SRO about the incident.
Caddo Sheriff's SRO Calvin Williams spotted the student in the parking lot and upon searching him, found a fully loaded gun in his backpack.
Morris was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with one count of terrorizing, one count of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon in a gun-free zone.
“I am extremely proud of the quick and decisive action Deputy Williams took,” said Sheriff Prator. “I truly believe that he saved both faculty and possibly students from death or serious bodily harm today.”
Caddo Parish Public Schools (CPPS) released a statement regarding the incident to also express their gratitude for the quickness in response of both the teacher and SRO.
"We will continue working alongside the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office to ensure that we always provide a safe learning environment for our students," CPPS said.
Caddo Sheriff's detectives are continuing investigation.