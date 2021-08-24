SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two students are in jail after making separate social media posts with threatening messages that alluded to gun violence, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said Tuesday in a news release.
A 15-year-old juvenile at Woodlawn Leadership Academy was arrested this morning after he posted a picture of himself on Instagram placing a gun in a backpack and then another photo of himself walking onto campus with the backpack. The student was intercepted by school officials upon arriving at Woodlawn. A search of his backpack turned up a loaded 9 mm handgun and an extended magazine.
The student was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center for carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property and for terrorizing.
Also, a student at Southwood High School was arrested today after posting a threatening message to Snapchat.
Raybon Cole Marter, 18, was arrested for terrorizing after threatening to carry out a school shooting. Marter was taken into custody at Southwood. No weapons were found on his person.
Marter was booked into Caddo Correctional Center.