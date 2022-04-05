NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Five arrests were made and over 50 grams of high grade marijuana, paraphernalia and a THC edible were seized Tuesday morning at a Natchitoches Parish high school during a drug search, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release.
The search at Natchitoches Central High School was done at the school's request. It was prompted by multiple complaints of illegal narcotics use by students on the school premises over the past few months, according to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.
Task Force agents, Louisiana State Police and DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office K-9s were used in the search. And despite social media posts, no firearms were found.
Those arrested included five students -- three juveniles and two adults.
"Today's operation is a cooperative agreement between Natchitoches Parish law enforcement agencies and the Natchitoches Parish School Board to make sure that students, teachers, and other staff members remain safe during the school year," the news release states.
Appreciation was also extended to LSP and DPSO for their assistance.