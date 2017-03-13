Two teens have been arrested for bringing firearms onto the Prescott, Arkansas High School campus, where one gun reportedly discharged in the boys bathroom.
Police say two males, ages 16 and 17-years old, were showing off the weapons inside the school bathroom when one of the guns accidentally discharged.
The spent shell was recovered at the scene.
Both juveniles were soon located outside at a nearby apartment complex where 2 small caliber handguns were recovered and the teens were taken into custody without incident, according to a Prescott Police press release.
The pair have been charged with possessing a weapon on school property and aggravated assault.
Authorities say they have also been charged with breaking and entering and theft of property in connection with a series of vehicle break ins where the firearms they possessed had been reported as stolen.
The release states it is not believed the two had additional intent to use the weapons at school.