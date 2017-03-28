KTBS checked in on a previous one class at a time winner from Haughton Middle School.
Beauchamp Powers used the one thousand dollars to buy his students virtual reality goggles bringing world history class to life.
"You can see stuff that you've never seen before, probably. He's giving us more knowledge about that specific place,"said Zahria Shyne, a student in Powers' class.
Powers has 25 View Master goggles for each 6th grader he teaches.
Now they can take virtual field trips to almost anywhere in the world.
This month their class is exploring Europe and learning about the medieval times.
"I thought the castle was gonna be old... but then I saw that it was brand new and it looked spectacular," said Shyne.
With the help of one class at a time, Mr. Powers is able to touch young lives opening up their minds.
Powers says, "Life is more than what your own little community is.There's more to life than that. You have this whole world of opportunities."
Students at Haughton Middle now have the world at their fingertips.