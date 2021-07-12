The “Stuff the Bus” Program through United Way of Greater Texarkana has furnished much needed supplies to several students in and around the Texarkana area. For the 2020-2021school year the program distributed over 1865 backpacks (A RECORD) filled with supplies to area schools, and donated supplies to some of the partnering agencies to give several students an opportunity to have a better school term. Over the years they have asked several businesses to allow collection boxes to be placed in their location to assist with the collection of donated supplies. They also received line items from organization, businesses and individuals to aid in filling the backpacks. The community has been outstanding in helping the Stuff the Bus Program succeed in reaching the goal each year, and with the help of several civic, social, and Greek organizations along with community volunteers, churches, and businesses they were able to exceed their goal of filling 1800 backpacks with much needed supplies. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic the community showed great resilience and a strong sense of coming together to make the Stuff the Bus Program accomplish its goal. The program shifted to fill the backpacks and those organizations who assisted in packing shifted with them by donating financially to help fill those needed backpacks. This year the Stuff the Bus committee will be asking for monetary donations in lieu of supplies. These donations will be used to purchase supplies and backpacks in bulk which gives the program the buying power necessary to accommodate more students. The program may not be able to reach every child, but with the help and resources of our community they can increase their capacity and extend help to surrounding neighboring organizations. The 2021-2022 school year will begin earlier this Fall for several school districts, and to culminate with those dates the STB Program is already preparing to deliver on time. Along with grants and donated funds they can continue to be a consistent positive difference in the lives of our children.
They have an amazing support system in the area and are truly grateful for the help to make the 2021-2022 school year Stuff the Bus Program a success. All donations are tax deductible and can be sent to:
The United Way of Greater Texarkana
214 Spruce Street
Texarkana, Texas 75501
Please note that your contribution is for Stuff the Bus.
They are always thankful to every person, business, organization and agency that help make a difference in our community.