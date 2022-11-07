Subtropical Storm Nicole had 45 mph winds with higher gusts as of Monday evening according to the National Hurricane Center. Movement was to the northwest at 7 mph.
Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the Bahamas and Florida.
The forecast calls for Nicole to intensify to a hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday evening. If that occurs, Nicole would be the 7th hurricane of the 2022 season. Average is 7 and our current season ends November 30th.
Nicole is not expected to reach the Louisiana gulf coast or the ArkLaTex.
Track this storm and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.