BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's going to be a busy summer for Bossier Parish Community College seeing a 12% increase in enrollment.
Right now, there is no peak for fall enrollment but it's still too early to tell, according to BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman.
He feels a lot of people might be waiting to make a decision based on COVID-19 uncertainties.
This past spring graduating glass was BPCC's largest yet with 935 students.
BPCC's summer courses are all online right now. Dr. Bateman said starting in the Fall, they will offer a hybrid of both online and in-person courses.
He added, it's going to depend if people decide to attend BPCC over a four year university.
"We're starting to reopen, the Governor will speaking Monday and August is still a ways down the road. I think one of the challenges is, will our four year university friends stay open for students making a late decision? At the community college, we're used to students making a last minute decision about what they're going to do, so we're prepared for that," said Bateman.
Bateman said BPCC has partnered with Oschner Health to provide temperature checks and health screenings at all three access points when the school reopens in the fall. There will also be a physician on sight.
A group of BPCC Respiratory Therapy students are graduating early and going directly into the work force. They've picked up large signing bonuses because of the tremendous need to help fight COVID-19.