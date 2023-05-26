TEXARKANA, Texas – Summer kicks off with allotment checks for some hardworking and well-deserved Liberty-Eylau ISD teachers in Texarkana, Texas.
The state’s allotment checks for teachers are based on how much growth their students achieved during the previous school year.
“The state lines that out by district what they are eligible for,” said Superintendent Ronnie Thompson.
Teachers get a plan, sign up for it, and if it is approved and implemented through the state, then there are different levels the teachers can make.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) initiated the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) in 2019 with three levels. The Recognized teacher level allotment is $3,000 to $9,000, the Exemplary level allots $6,000 to $18,000 and the Master level allotment is $12,000 to $32,000.
“Last year I handed out a $24,000 check, which was fantastic,” said Thompson.
This is the third year Liberty-Eylau has participated in the program.
Of the 200 teachers at Liberty-Eylau, only about 40 are eligible for TIA. According to Thompson, those teaching the core-tested classes have a tremendous weight on their shoulders for producing accountability for the district.