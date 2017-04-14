Will you be flying or driving for summer vacation? That's what many families all over the country are asking themselves. The decision will most likely come down to what's best economically.
Triple A projects millions of families will be hitting the road on a family vacation this summer despite the fact that gas price averages are actually a little higher this year than last but not as high as they were at the start of 2014.
The average three years ago was more than $3 bucks a gallon. The average now about $2.39 and with the KTBS mobile app you can find prices as low as $1.99.
The low gas prices has some vacationers like Troy Bencke ditching the quick flight for one that will have them road tripping.
"It's cheaper for one to me because I’m not dropping $1500 on four plane tickets to fly eight hours and sit next to someone that I don't know and watch a movie that I’ve already seen," said Bencke.
Bencke is not alone, according to travel trend watcher Don Redman at Triple A, nearly 80 percent of vacationers will be hitting the road but some are not stopping there.
"What’s interesting is an uptick in travelers planning to take more than one trip," said Redman
Lori Mays of Shreveport is one of those travelers who might be taking more than one trip. One of them might be a flight to Alaska the other could be grounded.
"I know with a lot of my family members and siblings, they definitely are thinking shorter trips or like a day drive is the route that they want to take this summer," said Mays.
She was planning that Alaska trip at Caraway Travel in Shreveport. Owner, Pat Caraway says he is really not seeing any major travel habit changes because of gas when it comes to people in the ArkLaTex flying or cruising.
He says even recent terrorist activity is not keeping travelers from flying domestic or abroad.
"People are getting more and more used to disruptions in the world and finally are saying I’m just going to go anyway," said Caraway.
He also gave some simple advice when it comes to planning a vacation whether in the air or by road. He reinforces the old rule of planning ahead.
Caraway says buy your tickets at least a month or two in advance. It can save you hundreds.
The same can be said for hotel or resort reservations, especially if you know you are going to make stops on the way to grandma's house.
Road trippers listen up Triple a has a fuel cost calculator to help you figure out the cost before you go. It can even tell you which are the best states to stop in for the cheapest gas.