SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and mortally wounded in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood early Sunday, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Darnell Tramell Jackson, 32, of Shreveport, was shot several times at a residence in the 4700 block of Bernstein Avenue minutes after midnight. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds at 12:26 a.m.
The shooting death, Caddo Parish's 17th homicide of the year, remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.