PEASON, La. - Sunday mornings tornadic thunderstorm showed a huge debris ball on the Fort Polk Dual Pol Doppler Radar (Correlation Coefficient product). The blue dot just north of Peason at 4:55 a.m. illustrates storm debris lofted at least a few thousand feet into the atmosphere.
The velocity signature showed strong rotation over that location at the same time. The bright green indicates winds blowing toward Fort Polk and the red away. The storm movement of 30 mph was left out giving a better indication of the rotation.
Even the reflectivity image from Fort Polk showed a weakness in the rainfall intensity near Peason (yellow color) showing a fairly strong BWER or Bounded Weak Echo Region. This is where the rain drops were rising rapidly in the updraft of the storm...also where the tornado was located.
The Shreveport National Weather Service storm survey came up with EF-2 damage in Peason. Winds were estimated at 125 mph. The tornado was on the ground for about 7 minutes which came out to a little over 3 miles. It was a huge funnel at about a half mile wide.