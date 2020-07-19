SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police continue their investigation into a shooting Sunday which left one man dead and two others injured.
Police said in a news release officers were dispatched to to a hotel on Hollywood Avenue were they found two men shot.
Ha'Shoun Collins, 22, of Rayville and a 25-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper body were taken to Ochsner LSU Health where Collins later died from his injuries. The 25-year-old remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after medics arrived at the hospital with the first two victims, a 22-years-old third victim arrived with a non-life threatening injury to the arm.
Police said the victims were in a verbal dispute with another man when he produced a handgun and began firing.
The suspect was part of a large group of people that drove away from the scene, police said.