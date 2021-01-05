SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday's potential wintry weather maker was over Japan as of Tuesday evening. The storm system continues moving toward our part of the world.
The latest computer model forecast is showing a more southerly trek for this system.
Here is the updated forecast timeline:
Some light wintry precipitation is possible early Sunday morning (pink shaded areas). The majority is expected south and west of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are projected above freezing here keeping accumulations at bay.
The precipitation may continue through the lunch hour.
It's forecast to end during the afternoon. Temperatures could remain above freezing.
Then, clearing is possible that evening.
With the forecast changes since the yesterday's model run, Sunday's outlook is still uncertain. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the weekend.