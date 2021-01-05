Water Vapor Image of Sunday's Potential ArkLaTex Weather Maker
Water Vapor Image of Sunday's Potential ArkLaTex Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday's potential wintry weather maker was over Japan as of Tuesday evening.  The storm system continues moving toward our part of the world.

The latest computer model forecast is showing a more southerly trek for this system.

Here is the updated forecast timeline:

7 AM Sunday Forecast

Some light wintry precipitation is possible early Sunday morning (pink shaded areas).  The majority is expected south and west of the ArkLaTex.  Temperatures are projected above freezing here keeping accumulations at bay. 

Midday Sunday Forecast

The precipitation may continue through the lunch hour.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

It's forecast to end during the afternoon.  Temperatures could remain above freezing.

Sunday Evening Forecast

Then, clearing is possible that evening.

With the forecast changes since the yesterday's model run, Sunday's outlook is still uncertain.  Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to the weekend.

Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

1
0
2
0
0

Tags



Load comments