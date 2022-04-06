Water Vapor Image of our Next Weather Maker
Water Vapor Image of our Next Weather Maker

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex is an upper level trough over the center part of the country.  This feature is forecast to keep us windy, cool and dry through Friday.

Here are the forecast details:

Thursday Morning Forecast

Expect clear skies and temperatures in the 40s on Thursday morning.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Sunny and windy conditions with highs in the 60s is the outlook for the afternoon.  Winds may gust over 30 mph!

Friday Morning Forecast

More of the same is forecast for Friday.  Lows will be in the 40s.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Highs should be in the 60s once again.

