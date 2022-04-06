SHREVEPORT, La. - The Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex is an upper level trough over the center part of the country. This feature is forecast to keep us windy, cool and dry through Friday.
Here are the forecast details:
Expect clear skies and temperatures in the 40s on Thursday morning.
Sunny and windy conditions with highs in the 60s is the outlook for the afternoon. Winds may gust over 30 mph!
More of the same is forecast for Friday. Lows will be in the 40s.
Highs should be in the 60s once again.
