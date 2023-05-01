SHREVEPORT, La. - Representative Lance Harris from Alexandria wants to create the "Sunshine Scholarship Program" for Louisiana students in K through 12.
"Basically what it will do is we'll create these accounts where, if you're a family or a parent with a child in public school, and you would like to take them out of public school, or maybe put them in home schooling, maybe put them in a private school, you could access the state dollars from the MFP, which is about $5400 per pupil, that will be placed into the savings account, so to speak. And then you could use that for, you know, authorized educational purposes. So it could be tutoring to homeschooling can be private school, but the parent would have that option. And that's a pretty big change," says Barry Erwin, president and CEO of Council for a Better Louisiana.
The money would only be available to parents of kids in public school.
If you have a child in private school, you would still have to foot the entire bill. This bill is expected to pass through both the House and Senate, but Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to veto it.