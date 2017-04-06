Super Bowl LI Champion Wide Receiver from the New England Patriots, Malcolm Mitchell, made a stop in Texarkana, Texas.
Mitchell and his nonprofit youth literacy initiative, “Read with Malcolm,” teamed up with Texarkana Independent School District to hold a day-long celebration of reading called “No Limits to Literacy.”
The in-school events, called “reading rallies,” are designed to boost reading skills and access to books for students in TISD schools.
The Super Bowl champ had the undivided attention of students at Westlawn Elementary School Thursday morning as he shared stories of adversity and the power of reading.
Each student was provided a copy of his book, "The Magician's Hat."
Mitchell says his personal experiences with reading have inspired him to tackle the literacy gap and help others discover their inner champion readers.
"I try to do my best to be my best and motivate them that through reading they can accomplish all their goals. I hope that message is driven home when I leave," explained Mitchell.
He also made stops Thursday afternoon at Theron Jones Early Literacy Center and Highland Park Elementary School.
The organization’s goals are two-fold: 1) to introduce book ownership to students in households where reading is not a priority and 2) to improve literacy in schools with below grade-level reading skills.
In 2015, Read with Malcolm launched Share the Magic Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to promote the long-term benefits of being an active reader to students served by Title I schools and underserved communities.
In its first year, Malcolm Mitchell’s book, “The Magician’s Hat,” has been distributed to more than 18,000 students in schools, children’s hospitals and community service organizations.
For more information visit www.readwithmalcolm.com.