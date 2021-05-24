SHREVEPORT, La. - A Super Flower Blood Moon comes our way early Wednesday morning. What does this mean?
First, the Super Moon is a Full Moon that is closer to the earth. Early Wednesday, the moon will be 17,000 miles closer in it's orbit or at 222,000 miles from our planet. Thus, it will appear 7% larger and 15% brighter than the typical moon.
Second, the Super Moon will occur in May during a time when the flowers are blooming and it's Spring. The name "Flower Moon" seems fitting.
Combine a total Lunar Eclipse with a Super Moon in May and you get a Super Flower Blood Moon! The Lunar Eclipse is where the earth blocks the sun's light to the moon. Thus, the earth's shadow on the moon appears red. This is where the "Blood Moon" comes from.
The peak viewing time will be 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday at the western horizon.
Most of the US will only see a partial eclipse except for Hawaii and Alaska where it will be full.