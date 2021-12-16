FILE - A general view of the Caesars Superdome before a preseason NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 23, 2021, in New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and Louisiana’s legislative leaders appear to have struck a deal to use $27 million in federal pandemic aid to help pay for a portion of the renovations to the Superdome. The federal money and a companion plan to let the Superdome manager pay off a state debt early go before two panels for approval Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)