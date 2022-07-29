BATON ROUGE, La. - A push by top state education officials to toughen how public high schools are graded suffered a major blow Thursday when a key advisory panel of superintendents voted to oppose the plan.
A motion to ask Louisiana's top school board not to endorse the changes when it tackles the topic at its Aug. 23 meeting won approval, without dissent, from the Superintendents' Advisory Council on a voice vote.
The tally followed a nearly three-hour discussion on the issue, and revived criticism from superintendents that began when the proposal was heavily criticized by the same group at its May 23 meeting.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and other backers say how high schools are rated today is a broken system, in part because 70% of high schools enjoy an A or B rating from the state even though college entry, ACT scores and other assessments are not in line with those marks.
