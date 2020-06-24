SHREVEPORT, La. -- Like fajitas on one of their hot skillets, a parking controversy is sizzling again between Superior Bar & Grill and their neighbors.
While the Shreveport City council delayed action on a zoning change on Tuesday to allow Superior to expand its parking, sources indicate city and Superior are near an agreement.
The council rejected the plan by Philip Barbaree, owner of Superior, two years ago. That was after the restaurant owner bought and bulldozed two neighboring homes on Montrose Lane, right off Line avenue. Superior planned to create more parking on those lots.
Neighbors spoke out against the plan, saying they did not want a bunch more cars, noise, lights, people -- some of them drunk -- closer to their homes and their families.
Rich Hansil is still voicing that argument.
"I'm hoping the city council will do the right thing," Hansil says. "We've sent multiple studies that show that green spaces versus parking lots -- basically -- parking lots have multiple negative effects on the emotional, mental and behavioral response of children down the line."
Superior sued the city after that rejection, calling its decision "arbitrary."
In the suit still pending, Superior says, "The council was overly concerned about the opinions of residents in the area rather than the planning facts, and essentially made a political vote based on the opposition."
Based on what they're hearing from the council, neighbors fear Superior will get its extra parking this time. That's if it agrees to put up an eight-foot masonry wall between the parking and neighbors, along with a landscaped buffer.
Nichole Buckle, an attorney representing the city, says "a resolution could come soon."
If so, Hansil says property owners may be next to sue the city.
When asked what grounds they'd base their lawsuit on, Hansil said, "The deleterious effects on children's health, the efforts on the city as a whole. The lack Superior or the City Council to seek out any viable alternatives whatsoever. The current state of his landscaping. The fact that he's proven to be a bad actor and will not maintain it."
Superior argues that no one would build homes on the empty lots now, given Superior's popularity, along with Pizza Rev, a newer restaurant across on Montrose. So Superior says the city should agree to its parking plan.
Hansil responds, tongue in cheek, "Part of Phil's argument is that parking lots have no effect on property values. If that's true, sell those lots or move in himself. He could be right next to his business. Maybe move out of Southern Trace and come join us. I think it'd be great."
Efforts to reach Barbaree and his attorney for comment were unsuccessful.