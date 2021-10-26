SHREVEPORT, La. - Supply chain issues are causing headaches for some, but great opportunities for others.
Truck drivers are in high demand right and Shreveport's Diesel Driving Academy is very busy.
There was already a shortage of truck drivers before the pandemic and these supply chain issues are just making it worse. The American Trucking Industry saying this week the trucking industry is short 80,000 drivers. That's bad news for getting goods to stores, but good news for anybody that's looking for a job as a trucker.
"Business is very good. We could use more students believe it or not because of the demand," Bruce Busada of the Diesel Driving Academy said. "We've had more trucking companies and different trucking companies call on us that have never called before, or even looked at students before, are now looking for students.
And that means good money is available to someone that doesn't have a college degree but is ready to hit the road for a living.
"Wages have gone up. Your first year out you should make over $60,000 with benefits," Busada said. "Some of them are offering bonus packages once you get in the company, so there's a lot of good opportunity. A lot of the trucking companies have invested a lot of money in updated equipment."
Classes at the Diesel Driving Academy can range from four to 20 weeks depending on what kind driving you want to do. And, in case you weren't aware of just how important these jobs are, truck drivers move about 71% of the U.S. economy's goods across the country.