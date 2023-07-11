SHREVEPORT, La.-- A Shreveport organization is offering a new tool for those who care for someone with Alzheimer's.
It's an online support group for caregivers of loved ones. The first online meeting begins Wednesday.
The Bridge Alzheimer's & Dementia Resource Center director says anyone can join the Zoom meeting and listen. No one will be asked to share personal struggles if not comfortable doing so.
"The first 20 minutes or so is going to be education," said Laura Gauthier, The Bridge program director. "The last 30-45 is going to be for the support group for the caregivers to ask for advice and or if they've got questions they're not comfortable speaking they can put it in the chat box then I can answer the questions through the video and just be there for them for advice and any help they may need at the time."
The online support group meets every third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.
Register by calling The Bridge at (318)-656-4800.
Here is a link to their website with more information: The Bridge Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center | Bridging Our Community (alzbridge.org)