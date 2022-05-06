SHREVEPORT, La.--Just days before Mother's Day, moms who have lost children to violence met. The goal of the meeting held at Western Hills Baptist Church was to give the ladies and even some men the space to grieve and also the support to process their loss no matter how long it has been since the person was taken away.
Some of the attendees have closure while others don't and through the group there is a renewed effort in play to stop the violence in the city and solve some of the cold cases.
The group plans to keep meeting. There are even plans in the works to talk with city leaders to come up with solutions to stop the violence but also to get more information solving their cases.