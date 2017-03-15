Many Mayor Ken Freeman has called a community meeting for 5:30 p.m. March 23 at the Many Community Center to determine if there’s anything residents can do to prevent Hodges Gardens State Park from possibly closing its gates.
The non-profit Friends of Hodges Gardens State Park sounded the alarm this week that the park could be closing soon. The organization stated on its website that the Office of State Parks has received a notice of default from the A.J. and Nona Triggs Hodges Foundation in anticipation the park will not be funded “adequately” for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1.
“Millions of dollars of state capital improvements to the park are at risk as well as severe damage to the economy of Sabine, Vernon and Natchitoches parishes,” the notice states.
There’s been no official announcement of a closure from the Lt. Gov. Billy Nungessor, who oversees the Office of State Parks. A request for comment Tuesday resulted in the following email from deputy communications director Jessica Ragusa:
“At this time, the Office of State Parks is in receipt of a letter from the Hodges Foundation regarding a possible property reversion. However, our legal department is still reviewing all options related to the operations of the site and timelines associated with responding to the foundation’s letter. Until the budget situation becomes clearer for fiscal year 2018, the final outcome and decision regarding this tremendous asset is unknown.”
A provision in the property transfer requires the Division of Administration to give the site back to the private foundation if it ever ceases to be maintained as a state park.
This is not the first time the park has been threatened with closure. It came up last year, too, as lawmakers battled budget cuts.
Late last year, talks even turned to the Sabine River Authority as a possible solution. Executive Director Jim Pratt said state officials inquired about the SRA taking on Hodges Gardens since the SRA already operates its own recreational parks along Toledo Bend Reservoir.
The SRA board in October agreed to the transfer if an agreement was reached. However, on Tuesday, Pratt said the SRA is no longer in the mix.
The state spent $685,908 in fiscal year 2015-16 to operate the park. It employees 10 people, according to information Ragusa provided to KTBS.
About 900 acres of the original 4,700-acre Hodges Gardens was donated to the state in 2007. It was closed for almost a year to allow the staff to make repairs and spruce up the property.
Hodges Gardens got its start in the 1940s when A.J. Hodges began a reforestation effort in west central Louisiana. Hodges and his wife created the scenic botanical gardens using natural rock formations in an abandoned stone quarry. They opened it to the public in 1956.
Friends of Hodges Gardens State Parks also posted the following information in its effort to gain public support to keep the site open:
What we need:
Legislative and administrative action to ensure adequate and continuous funding that requires the OSP to operate and maintain our park according to the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement and we need it now.
Everyone to write, call or email your concerns to your legislators. The number and frequency of contacts makes a difference when legislators are making difficult decisions. They need to know what their constituents want them to do.
Our local legislators are:
Rep. Frankie Howard-1601 Texas Hwy., Many, LA 71449; (318) 256-4135, FAX (318) 256-4137; email address: howardf@legis.la.gov.go
Sen. Gerald Long-P. O. Box 151, Winnfield, LA 71483; (318) 628-5799, (800) 265-2437, FAX (318) 628-6120; email address longg@legis.la.gov.
Rep. James Armes-2255 University Pkwy., Leesville, LA 71446; (337) 238-7004, FAX (337) 238-7007; email address armesj@legis.la.gov.
Sen. John Smith-611-B South 5th St., Leesville, LA 71446; (337) 238-2709, (800) 259-2709, FAX (337) 238-6444; email address smithj@legis.la.us.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser- Capitol Annex Building, 1051 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802 or PO Box 44243, Baton Rouge, LA 70804-4243; ltgov@crt.la.gov; Phone: (225) 342-7009, Fax: (225) 342-1949; email address ltgov@crt.la.gov.
Gov. John Bel Edwards-PO Box 94004, Baton Rouge, LA 70804; (225)342-7015 or (866)366-1121; email address gov,louisiana.gov.