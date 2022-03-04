SHREVEPORT, La. – A crowd of pups and their humans were on hand Friday morning to watch the start of what will be the city’s second dog park.
Groundbreaking was held at the Southern Hills Community Park on Bert Kouns for the dog park, along with recognition of improvements that will happen elsewhere on the property.
The one glaring absence from the gathering was former District E Councilman James Flurry. He died Thursday, a day before his former constituents would gather to see the fruit of what he started.
"People have talked about it for a few years, but it was James Flurry who got the money for it and, you know, rest his soul, he is a big reason this dog park is coming to be,” said Susan Keith, Shreveport Dog Park Alliance member.
Mayor Adrian Perkins also acknowledged Flurry’s contribution.
“We are here because of him,” Perkins said, adding that Flurry fought to get the resources to fund improvements that are in the works. “He constantly fought for the citizens of District E.”
The Southern Hills Business Association, with the blessing of the City Council, wrote a grant for $80,000 to pay for construction of the small dog park and some repairs to other areas of the community park, including to the popular swimming pool.
Construction of the dog park is expected to begin immediately.
The city’s only other dog park is located on the riverfront.