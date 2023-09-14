SHREVEPORT, La. - The Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court order on Thursday, curbing Biden administration efforts to combat controversial social media posts.
It is all part of a lawsuit in which Louisiana is a participant, claiming the White House unconstitutionally squelched conservative points of view.
KTBS 3's Jeff Beimfohr asked Jeff Landry in his role as attorney general to comment.
"This is the most important First Amendment case in the last 100 years. We know this thing is going all the way to the Supreme Court and we were very, very pleased with the fifth circuit affirming Judge Doty's injunction....I think it gives us an opportunity to continue the injunction while we continue the case," said Landry.
The lower court order was to take affect Monday. Thursday's Supreme Court order delays the effective date until Sept. 22.
Plaintiffs have until Wednesday to file a response.