Mayor Adrian Perkins (Photo by Gerry May, KTBS TV)
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Louisiana Supreme Court has reversed the disqualification orders of two lower courts, putting Mayor Adrian Perkins back in the mayor's race this fall.
It was a 4 to 3 vote in the ruling handed down Friday morning.
