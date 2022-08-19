Mayor Perkins announces he will seek re-election

Mayor Adrian Perkins (Photo by Gerry May, KTBS TV)

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Louisiana Supreme Court has reversed the disqualification orders of two lower courts, putting Mayor Adrian Perkins back in the mayor's race this fall.

It was a 4 to 3 vote in the ruling handed down Friday morning. 

