SHREVEPORT, La.- A Supreme Court decision will force Louisiana to redraw its congressional districts.
Allen v. Milligan involves voting maps in Alabama. The Justices ruled that the state's congressional maps did likely discriminate against black voters.
Alabama now must redraw its maps to allow an additional black majority district. The state is 27% black.
Governor Edwards says Louisiana is similar. One-third of the population is black and he believes that should be reflected in our voting maps for congressional districts.
“As I said when I vetoed it, Louisiana's current congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act. Louisiana’s voting population is one-third Black. We know that in compliance with the principles of the Voting Rights Act, Louisiana can and should have a congressional map where two of our six districts are majority Black. Today's decision reaffirms that.” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.