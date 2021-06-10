BOSSIER CITY, La – Louisiana-based Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees recently announced plans to open a new family entertainment center in Bossier City. Current plans call for the expansive facility to open this holiday season.
Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees- located in the Pierre Bossier Mall at 2950 East Texas Street will offer fun and unique entertainment for guests of all ages. This is the third Entertainment Center location in the past two years for the company. Entertainment offerings at existing Surge Entertainment locations include upscale traditional and VIP bowling, high-tech arcades and prize stores, immersive sports simulators, multi-story laser tag arenas, suspended ropes courses, soft-play areas, ninja obstacle courses, climbing features, the Surge Prime Bistreaux restaurants and large full-service bars. The Bossier location is expected to feature a selection of these entertainment options, along with a few surprises.
“We are dedicated to providing great family experiences and I’m really excited to deliver our unique brand of entertainment to the families and residents of the greater Shreveport/Bossier City area,” said Drew Brees, former NFL Quarterback, and co-owner of Surge Entertainment.
The Bossier location will be anchored by the company’s well-regarded classic American grill dining concept, Surge Prime Bistreaux which will offer fresh, chef-crafted cuisine including a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas and other house-made items that include a Louisiana flair.
Surge Entertainment is excited to be an active member of the Bossier City community. The company will create over 100 jobs, most of which will be filled locally. Surge Entertainment will begin interviews for management positions soon. For more information or to apply for these positions, email Brian King at BKing@SurgeFun.com.