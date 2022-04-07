MARSHALL, TEXAS - Police in Marshall, Texas, want the public to take a close look at a man seen briefly in a surveillance video. They believe he knows something about a homicide Monday night.
A 20-year-old man was shot while driving his car. It happened around 9:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Holland Street.
The man in the video is driving a black Nissan Sentra. He can briefly be seen rolling down his car window.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at (903)-935-4575. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (903)935-9969 or the P3 mobile app.