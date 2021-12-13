LAFAYETTE, La. - Wade Berzas, the lone survivor in a 2019 plane crash in Lafayette that killed five people, says he now lives “48 seconds at a time.”
Now a father of six, Berzas recalled the crash while speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast and how he called his wife from ambulance so she would not find out about the crash through social media.
Berzas survived the crash that killed pilot, Ian Biggs, 51, and four passengers, Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51; her son, Michael Walker Vincent, 15; and Carley McCord, 30, a sports reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU football offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.
He told Swift that people have put “their human minds” to work trying to determine how he survived but noted his survival was not understandable on a human level.
“God just had a different plan for me that day,” he said. “For those who believe, God worked six miracles. I’m still here and he kept me here for the purpose of doing more work. Five people got to see their maker that day.”
Berzas recalled the aftermath of the crash, including getting out of his seat belt while hanging upside down and then exiting the wreckage after the plane went down near the intersection of Verot School and Feu Follet roads. Two bystanders helped him walk away before he collapsed on the field.
Over 75% of his body was burned, and he later called his wife before he got into the ambulance so she could hear his voice.
“Don’t worry,” he told her. “I’ll be fine.”