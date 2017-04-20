(KTBS) - Jackie Griffing knew the sound of gunfire. That knowledge -- and her quick reaction to hit the floor immediately -- likely saved her from the gunman who killed five people and wounded six others in a shooting rampage at a Florida airport early this year.
The Central Louisiana woman was standing right behind two women who were shot and killed at a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Jan. 6. Another of the victims was feet away.
In her first public statements about the tragedy, Griffing, of Pineville, recalled a day of tragic timing and terror, the kindness of strangers -- and how she has decided she will not let a random murderer win.
Life goes on, she said. You respect the dead but have to go on living.
"When I travel again, I will think about it. It's part of it," Griffing said. "But the choice is to stay locked up in your house all the time. I'm not going to do that."
Three days after the airport shootings, a police officer in Orlando was killed by a murder suspect. That tragedy of a young officer who was married with two children helped Griffing put things in perspective.
"First, I see me on the news. The next story is about a policewoman who was killed. I thought, 'If I let this (airport shooting) bother me too much, I'll quit.' If you think it will happen everywhere, you would never go out."
Griffing and about two dozen fellow passengers were headed to an eight-day Caribbean cruise. Their flight into Ft. Lauderdale, as fate would have it, had landed 20 minutes early and that plane's passengers were the only ones in luggage claim. Carousel 3 had just sprung into action when a man who had arrived on an earlier flight approached carrying a gun he had taken from his checked luggage.
Two women who were also headed for a cruise were standing directly in front of Griffing. They had seconds to live.
"The bags had just started coming out. The main noise was the sound of the carousel," Griffing said. "One said, 'I see your luggage coming.' That was the last thing I heard her say. Then I heard this gunshot. I know what a gunshot sounds like. I heard other people say, 'What's that?""
Griffing, a 72-year-old widow, immediately dove on the floor, her forehead hitting so hard it left a bump.
"I thought, 'floor,'" she said. "I don't know how I got on the floor so quick."
That quick reaction saved her life.
"He would have shot me right in the head," she said of the gunman. "He was shooting at heads."
A man who had been standing near Griffing was also killed. Griffing caught only a glimpse of the shooter, who had approached from behind.
The gunman reloaded twice, then put down the gun and lay on the floor when he ran out of ammunition. It was over in about 75 seconds.
"I thought he was never going to quit shooting," Griffing said. "When I stood up, the two little ladies who had been in front of me had turned around to see what was the noise. They were killed."
The most comfort in the next minutes of terror and confusion came from a phalanx of law officers who surrounded the surviving passengers.
"If the policemen who guarded us had not kept saying, 'You are safe,' I think there would have been a lot more people who were apprehensive," Griffing said. "You're still in a state of shock."
Griffing -- who mastered texting so she could keep in touch with one of her grandchildren -- wanted to let her daughter and two sons know she was unhurt. She texted "OK. Shooting at airport." They had no idea at the time that a shooting had happened or that their mother had been in the middle of it.
The cruise ship waited at the dock for five hours to allow time for passengers who decided they would still go on the cruise. Griffing decided to go. The ship offered food, a room and comfort -- something not guaranteed in Ft. Lauderdale, where people who had been in the airport were taken to a makeshift shelter.
Then there was the kindness of strangers on the ship.
Griffing had arrived without her luggage, which would not get to the ship for five days. The first morning of the cruise, she was in one of the ship's stores looking for some shirts to wear. A fellow passenger she didn't know struck up a conversation. The other then left -- returning a short time later with a T-shirt Griffing could sleep in.
"She said, 'This is one thing you don't have to worry about.'"
Griffing hasn't flown since that trip but she and her daughter have a trip to Europe planned for this fall.
"Right now I'm not afraid to travel," she said. "I'm probably a little more cautious and aware of my situation. You have to think of it as something that happened once. It would really be crazy if it happened again."
Accused shooter Esteban Santiago, 27, is scheduled for trial in October in Miami, although the presiding federal judge has said she expects the trial to be delayed. Santiago has been diagnosed with mental health problems.
If Santiago goes on trial, Jackie Griffing knows she could be called as a witness. It's a return trip to Florida she's not looking forward to -- but she said she'll be ready if she has to testify.