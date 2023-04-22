Shreveport, LA
Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) held a special leadership luncheon Thursday, with a specific focus on young men. The university is making an effort to ensure that their male students stay on track academically and maintain focus on their career and life goals.
The luncheon brought together a group of sharply dressed men, including SUSLA staff with advanced degrees and young students with aspirations to make their own mark in academics and professions. Approximately 30 people attended the gathering, which is a new tool being used to help students navigate around potential problems that could potentially derail them from graduating.
Jamauri McNeal, a SUSLA student, spoke to KTBS about the importance of such an event. “There is a lot of negativity going on and that a meeting like this shines a light on positivity,” said McNeal.
The leadership luncheon is the first of its kind at SUSLA, and it has been given a name that reflects its purpose. "It's iron sharpens iron,” said Ted Scott, Director of the Williams Center for Undergraduate Achievement. “So we were able to come together as a group of men, as a tribe, as a community to impart knowledge of our experience on how these young men, or our fellow brothers, can be successful through our own experiences."
The panel discussion covered topics like the importance of perseverance, commitment, and mental health, which is a rarely discussed topic amongst black men.
Latari Fleming, the Dean of Students at SUSLA, spoke about the importance of mindfulness, suggesting that students cut off their phones and meditate.” He explained that students do not have to be in tune with what's going on in the world all the time.
The lessons shared at the luncheon were vast. The gathering was needed, as it helped foster pride and showed by example what is possible, according to one of the student organizers.
SUSLA attracts traditional and nontraditional students. Some come straight from high school, while others are already in the workforce and may have delayed higher education for a few years. What both groups have in common is that they all unite at SUSLA to travel down the same road toward success.
“African American men graduate at a lower ratio than all their counterparts,” said Ted Scott, Director of the Williams Center for Undergraduate Achievement at SUSLA. “They're entering college at a lower rate, and when the university gets them in college, they're not retaining them.” The hope is that by guiding young men to achieve, they can spread other beacons of light into the community to motivate and mentor others toward success.